Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,294. The firm has a market cap of $59.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

