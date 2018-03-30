Catalent (CTLT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/21/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/20/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/6/2018 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Catalent was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5,291.42, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Catalent has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.05 million. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

