Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.45. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,117.98% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Biosciences news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,619,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,191,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 117.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,592 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,244,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 294.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/catalyst-biosciences-cbio-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.