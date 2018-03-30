Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $169.76 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $147.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $87,845.02, a PE ratio of 116.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,179,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products.

