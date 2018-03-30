Cato (CATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Cato (NYSE:CATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.46, Morningstar.com reports. Cato had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $213.01 million during the quarter.

Cato stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 440,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,093. Cato has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $343.09, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cato alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 425.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cato by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cato by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cato-cato-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. The Company has two segments: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment (Retail Segment) and a credit card segment (Credit Segment).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.