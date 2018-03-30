Cato Corp’s February Same Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Estimates, Shares Drop by 3.5% (NYSE:CATO)

Cato’s (NYSE:CATO) same store sales decreased by 3.5% in the month of February. Cato’s stock dropped by 3.5% in the first day of trading following the report.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Cato alerts:

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $14.73 on Friday. Cato has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $213.01 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is currently 425.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cato-corps-february-same-store-sales-numbers-miss-expectations-stock-falls-by-3-5-nysecato-updated.html.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. The Company has two segments: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment (Retail Segment) and a credit card segment (Credit Segment).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.