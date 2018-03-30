CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

CBL & Associates Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. CBL & Associates Properties has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. 4,540,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.46 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBL. Mizuho set a $5.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.47.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

