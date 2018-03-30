Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Stiff competition and escalating costs remain key concerns for Cboe Global. Management estimates operating expenses in the range of $420-$428 million, up 1-3% over 2017 and capital expenditure between $50 million and $55 million in 2018. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it is likely to broaden and diversify Cboe Global’s product portfolio and boost margins, besides generating expense synergies. It enjoys a strong liquidity and remains focused on improving its leverage ratio. Also, shares of Cboe Global have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.91.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12,612.81, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

