Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2289983976738 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. 1,472,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12,859.63, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

