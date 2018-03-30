Celsion (CLSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

