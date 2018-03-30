Cenovus Energy (CVE) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6098410350426 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

CVE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,029. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,493.87, a P/E ratio of -427.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

