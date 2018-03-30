Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,414.01, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

