Centene (CNC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $106.87 on Monday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17,727.07, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Centene will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $912,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $500,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $2,815,209. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

