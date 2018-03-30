Centene (CNC) Trading Up 6.5%

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.06 and last traded at $106.87. Approximately 2,105,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,401,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $500,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,209. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,889,000 after acquiring an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Centene by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

