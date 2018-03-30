Centurion Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,668.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 67.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $297,668.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centurion has traded 80.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Centurion

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 78,877,869 coins and its circulating supply is 73,877,869 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

