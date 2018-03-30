Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.56. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 489,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ceragon-networks-crnt-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.