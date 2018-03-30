Cerecor (CERC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cerecor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7146961051232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,046. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment.

