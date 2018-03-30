Cerner (CERN) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

CERN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 4,517,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cerner has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $19,503.51, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cerner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cerner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cerner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,477,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

