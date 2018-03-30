Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $733,000 Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 889.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $58.00 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $19,503.51, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.49 to $64.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Cerner news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

