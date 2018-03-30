CF Industries (CF) vs. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Head to Head Review

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 19.70% 19.01% 10.18%

Volatility & Risk

CF Industries has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Industries and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.13 $358.00 million $1.52 24.82 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile $2.16 billion 6.00 $427.69 million $1.62 30.34

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CF Industries. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CF Industries and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 1 4 4 0 2.33

CF Industries presently has a consensus price target of $37.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is more favorable than CF Industries.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile beats CF Industries on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs). The Company’s segments include ammonia, granular urea, UAN, AN and other. The Company’s ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia (ammonia), which is concentrated nitrogen fertilizer as it contains 82% nitrogen. The granular urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution. The Other segment includes DEF, urea liquor, nitric acid and NPKs. The Company’s primary nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, UAN and AN.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. Specialty plant nutrients are fertilizers that enable farmers to improve yields and the quality of certain crops. Industrial chemicals have a range of applications in chemical processes, such as the manufacturing of glass and industrial nitrates. Iodine and its derivatives are used in the X-ray contrast media and biocides industries, among others. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.

