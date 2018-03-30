ChanCoin (CRYPTO:CHAN) Hits Market Cap of $173,140.00

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ChanCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChanCoin has a market capitalization of $173,140.00 and $694.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChanCoin

ChanCoin (CRYPTO:CHAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 7,856,165 coins. The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org. ChanCoin’s official message board is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_.

ChanCoin Coin Trading

ChanCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase ChanCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

