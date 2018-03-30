Head to Head Survey: Chanticleer (BURG) & Its Rivals

Chanticleer (NASDAQ: BURG) is one of 102 public companies in the “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chanticleer to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -14.63% -37.87% -15.54% Chanticleer Competitors 1.86% -4.03% 5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Chanticleer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chanticleer and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $41.43 million -$9.07 million N/A Chanticleer Competitors $15.82 billion $440.55 million -0.27

Chanticleer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chanticleer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A Chanticleer Competitors 941 4716 5517 245 2.44

As a group, “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies have a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Chanticleer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chanticleer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chanticleer rivals beat Chanticleer on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Chanticleer Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

