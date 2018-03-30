Head to Head Survey: Chanticleer (BURG) & Its Rivals
Posted by Nicolas Jordan on Mar 30th, 2018
Chanticleer (NASDAQ: BURG) is one of 102 public companies in the “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chanticleer to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Chanticleer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chanticleer
|-14.63%
|-37.87%
|-15.54%
|Chanticleer Competitors
|1.86%
|-4.03%
|5.25%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
2.3% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Chanticleer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Chanticleer and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chanticleer
|$41.43 million
|-$9.07 million
|N/A
|Chanticleer Competitors
|$15.82 billion
|$440.55 million
|-0.27
Chanticleer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Chanticleer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chanticleer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Chanticleer Competitors
|941
|4716
|5517
|245
|2.44
As a group, “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies have a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Chanticleer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chanticleer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Chanticleer has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Chanticleer rivals beat Chanticleer on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Chanticleer Company Profile
Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.