Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $9.93 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,545.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles Schwab to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68,535.48, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $290,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,046 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $436,978.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,251 shares of company stock valued at $50,343,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

