Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Checkpoint Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7441030916102 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The Company is engaged in developing a portfolio of human immuno-oncology targeted antibodies.

