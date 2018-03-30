Chemours Co Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CC. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE:CC opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Chemours has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,509.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $882,018,000 after buying an additional 2,323,538 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 674,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,566,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,475,000 after buying an additional 194,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemours by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,201,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,969,000 after buying an additional 234,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 299,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chemours Co Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (CC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/chemours-co-expected-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-1-26-per-share-cc.html.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.