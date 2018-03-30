Chemring Group plc (CHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.96).

CHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.11) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chemring Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 211 ($2.92) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 195 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.90) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

LON CHG opened at GBX 200 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.78 and a P/E ratio of 20,000.00. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Flowers sold 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.65), for a total value of £15,093.12 ($20,852.61).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC is engaged in offering solutions to protect defense and security markets. The Company operates through three segments: Countermeasures, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air, sea and land platforms, and land-based electronic warfare equipment; Sensors & Electronics, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of improvised explosive device (IED) detection equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, IED electronic countermeasures, network protection technologies and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and Energetic Systems, which is engaged in the development, procurement and manufacture of signals and illumination devices and payloads, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile and ammunition components, propellants, warheads, fuses, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.

