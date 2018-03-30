Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,298,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,918,000 after buying an additional 621,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 430,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQH opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $6,590.00, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units.

