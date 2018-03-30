ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last Week

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $226,015.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001904 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001622 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,958.00 or 3.29072000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003116 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00137746 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

