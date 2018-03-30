China Telecommunications (CHA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of China Telecommunications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of China Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Telecommunications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

CHA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.48. 129,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,361. China Telecommunications has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of China Telecommunications by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of China Telecommunications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of China Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Telecommunications Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

