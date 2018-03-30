Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of CHR stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.30. 640,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,257. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$356.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.50 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHR. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/chorus-aviation-inc-chr-plans-0-04-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 658 departures per weekday to 58 destinations in Canada, as well as 12 destinations in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.