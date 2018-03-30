Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $10.31 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Chronobank has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $240,339.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank token can now be purchased for $10.31 or 0.00147087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, YoBit and Liqui. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00737474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00150319 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank launched on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io.

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, YoBit, Mercatox, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

