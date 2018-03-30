Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $3.52

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Chronologic has a market cap of $2.27 million and $3,307.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00050647 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta and Livecoin. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00729223 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00146970 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 943,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,583 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

