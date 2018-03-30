Chubb Ltd (CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64,165.26, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

In other Chubb news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

