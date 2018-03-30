HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 561,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.2% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,011.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $555,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,135.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

