Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Buys $499,881.20 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,881.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,223.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $244.05 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $279.45. The company has a market cap of $3,264.86, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Buys $499,881.20 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/churchill-downs-inc-chdn-director-buys-499881-20-in-stock.html.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.