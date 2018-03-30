Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Given News Impact Score of 0.00

News coverage about Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Bell earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.0061340996925 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 368,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.46. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,397.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,450 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.

