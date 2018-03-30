Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) Price Reaches $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Mercatox and HitBTC. Cindicator has a total market cap of $89.77 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00740021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00150566 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033560 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cindicator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.