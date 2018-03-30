Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,979 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Cinemark worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,081,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,768,000 after buying an additional 2,570,923 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,010,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $10,617,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,924,000 after buying an additional 206,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 120,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $4,380.49, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

