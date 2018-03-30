Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.35. 140,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,234. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$29.25 and a twelve month high of C$54.81.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$435.60 million. Cineplex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.56.

In related news, insider George Sautter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,100.00. Also, insider Gordon Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.89 per share, with a total value of C$191,340.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc (Cineplex) is a Canada-based film exhibition company. The Company’s segments include Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance, including box office and food service revenues. The Exhibition segment also includes amusement gaming and leisure, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales.

