Cintas (CTAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2018 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Cintas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. The company identifies additional product and service opportunities for its current and future customers to expand its portfolio. Cintas has a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. Cintas has outperformed the industry on an average in the past three months. However, the company’s significant international operations expose it to the risk of fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. Cintas procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers, making it susceptible to market risks which are beyond its control. The company faces stiff competition from national, regional and local companies on various factors such as design, price, quality, service and convenience to customers that undermine its growth potential to some extent.”

3/8/2018 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. The company also identifies additional product and service opportunities for its current and future customers to expand its portfolio. To ensure solid organic revenue growth through new account sales, Cintas regularly provides advanced training to the sales force. The company has a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. It has consistently returned significant cash to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Cintas has outperformed the industry on an average in the past three months. However, the company faces stiff competition from national, regional and local companies on various factors such as design, price, quality, service and convenience to customers that undermine its growth potential to some extent.”

3/1/2018 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2018 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2018 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. The company has a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. The company has consistently returned significant cash to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Cintas has outperformed the industry on an average in the past three months. However, Cintas faces stiff competition from national, regional and local companies on various factors such as design, price, quality, service and convenience to customers. Cintas procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers, making it susceptible to market risks which are beyond its control. The company’s significant international operations expose it to the risk of fluctuation in foreign exchange rates, which in turn often impacts its financial results.”

1/31/2018 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $151.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Cintas stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.58. The stock had a trading volume of 575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18,034.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.34.

Get Cintas Co alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 63,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.