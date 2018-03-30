Morgan Stanley Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $152.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.55.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.58. 575,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cintas has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,034.49, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,771,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,645,000 after purchasing an additional 398,874 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 992,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,633,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cintas by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,443,000 after buying an additional 240,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 592,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,361,000 after buying an additional 539,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

