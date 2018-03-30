Wacker Chemie (WCH) PT Set at €101.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a €101.00 ($124.69) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($203.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Commerzbank set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €128.00 ($158.02) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Baader Bank set a €203.00 ($250.62) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €144.10 ($177.91).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €133.35 ($164.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,760.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €90.59 ($111.84) and a twelve month high of €175.75 ($216.98).

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/citigroup-reiterates-101-00-price-target-for-wacker-chemie-wch-updated.html.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.