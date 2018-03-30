Citigroup Trims Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Target Price to $6.50

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE:NAP opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.50%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP grew its position in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

