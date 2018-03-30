Citizens First (CZFC) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) has trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens First earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.0931226179285 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CZFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The firm has a market cap of $64.19, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Citizens First has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Citizens First had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

In other Citizens First news, VP Marc R. Lively sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $61,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Perkins bought 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,166 shares of company stock worth $125,458. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens First

Citizens First Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank conducts full-service community banking operations from approximately 10 locations in the Kentucky counties of Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand, savings and time deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public.

