Citrix Systems (CTXS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,485.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.49 million. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,098,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 62,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $5,961,059.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,932,967.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,060 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,052 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,255 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 687,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 282,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

