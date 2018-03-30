Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stake Raised by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,960,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,825,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,150,000 after acquiring an additional 212,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,047,000 after acquiring an additional 836,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 217,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $33,476.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $254,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,117.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,293. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 387,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,233. The company has a market cap of $2,736.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.50 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

