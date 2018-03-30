Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in General Electric (GE)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116,693.82, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

