Clearwater Paper (CLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE CLW traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $39.10. 214,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.11, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

