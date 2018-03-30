Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. The company’s lead product consists of palovarotene, a novel RAR? agonist, to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, multiple osteochondroma and other diseases. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montreal, Canada. “

NASDAQ:CMTA opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

