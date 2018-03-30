Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 23,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,560. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 and a PE ratio of -56.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 2,540.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 308,107 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/clipper-realty-inc-clpr-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-11-per-share.html.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.